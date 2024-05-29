Left Menu

Critical Battle: Red Sea Strikes on Bulk Carrier 'Laax' Amid Houthi Attacks

A bulk carrier named 'Laax', bearing Marshall Islands' flag, sustained two Houthi missile attacks off Yemen's coast, further worsened after the initial strike. The attacks underline the Houthis' ongoing maritime assaults aimed at global shipping disruption. The vessel's crew is safe and proceeding to the UAE for damage assessment.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 02:29 IST
A bulk carrier already taking on water after a Houthi missile attack off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday has reported further damage from a second strike, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday.

Maritime security and shipping sources earlier in day identified vessel as the Marshall Islands-flagged Laax. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks in the Red Sea region since November in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians. They since have expanded to the Indian Ocean.

The Houthis have sunk one ship, seized another vessel, killed two crew members and disrupted global shipping by forcing vessels to avoid the nearby Suez Canal and reroute trade around Africa. Crew members involved in Tuesday's attacks are safe and their vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, the UK maritime security body said in the updated incident report. The ship's next scheduled port of call was in the United Arab Emirates.

The additional damage occurred 33 nautical miles northwest of Al Mukha, Yemen, the report said. The Laax issued a distress call earlier on Tuesday, saying it had sustained damage to the cargo hold and was taking on water about 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, British security firm Ambrey said.

Greek shipping sources said the Laax was sailing to a port nearby to assess the extent of the damage. Reuters was not immediately able to determine if that was in the UAE. Its Greece-based operator Grehel Ship Management did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

