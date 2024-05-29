Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Gaza Offensive Impact

Israel's recent military offensive in the Gaza Strip has resulted in at least 36,171 Palestinian deaths and 81,420 injuries since October 7. In the past 24 hours alone, 75 Palestinians have been killed and 284 wounded, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:07 IST
Tragic Toll: Gaza Offensive Impact
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 36,171 Palestinians and wounded 81,420 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Wednesday.

There have been 75 Palestinians killed and 284 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
3
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Sailing Towards Sustainability: Global Efforts Unite for Biodiversity Conservation

Next-Gen Testing for Aluminum Can Lids: Advanced EIS Techniques for Beverage Can Durability

Breaking Down Barriers: The Future of Hospitals in Global Health Systems

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024