Tragic Toll: Gaza Offensive Impact
Israel's recent military offensive in the Gaza Strip has resulted in at least 36,171 Palestinian deaths and 81,420 injuries since October 7. In the past 24 hours alone, 75 Palestinians have been killed and 284 wounded, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry.
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 36,171 Palestinians and wounded 81,420 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Wednesday.
There have been 75 Palestinians killed and 284 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
