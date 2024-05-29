Left Menu

Samajwadi Leader Azam Khan Convicted in 8-Year-Old Forced Eviction Case

A Rampur court has convicted Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in a case regarding the forcible eviction of a house and assaulting its owner, Abrar, in 2016. The guilty verdict was delivered via video-conferencing, and the sentence will be pronounced later. Khan is currently in Sitapur jail for other cases.

Mohammad Azam Khan
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday convicted Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in an eight-year-old case of forcibly vacating a house and beating the owner. The Rampur's Special MP/MLA court found Khan guilty in the case, his lawyer Vinod Sharma said.

''Punishment in the case would be pronounced later'', he said. He appeared before the court via video-conferencing.

In December 2016, the victim Abrar filed a complaint against Khan and retired Circle Officer Barkat Ali. He said that they forcibly entered his house, damaged property and thrashed him to get him to vacate the home. The SP leader is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail in other cases.

