Matrimonial Strife Leads to Tragic Murder in Delhi

A 22-year-old woman named Pooja was allegedly strangled by her husband, Abhishek, over a matrimonial dispute in southwest Delhi. Both were in their second marriages, and Pooja had a son from a previous marriage. Police are investigating and multiple teams are working to arrest the accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:37 IST
A 22-year-old woman was strangled allegedly by her husband over matrimonial dispute on Wednesday in southwest Delhi, police said. The deceased was identified as Pooja, a resident of Rajokri, they said.

''On Wednesday at 12.38 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a murder at Vasant Kunj South police station following which a team was rushed to the spot,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

''Prima facie matrimonial dispute seems the reason behind murder. From the initial examination of the dead body, it has been found that the death is due to strangulation,'' said the DCP.

During the initial enquiry, the police found that Pooja and her husband Abhishek had gotten married a month ago. Both had married for the second time. While Abhishek had no children from his first marriage, Pooja had a son. Police said that the Forensic Science Laboratory team and crime team have inspected the spot. A case is being registered and multiple teams are working to nab the accused.

