Amit Shah to Unveil Forensic Science Campus and New Criminal Laws Exhibition in Bhubaneswar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lay the foundation for a new campus of the National Forensic Sciences University in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The campus is designed to be a center of excellence, expanding forensic and allied sciences education in India.

In addition to inaugurating the campus, Shah will open a three-day exhibition showcasing the new criminal laws at an event organized by Odisha Police. The exhibition aims to inform citizens about reforms in India's criminal justice system, launched on July 1, 2024.

The Home Minister will inaugurate 20 cyber police stations and flag off a mobile forensic van, enhancing police infrastructure. Additionally, collaborations will be signed with institutes, aiming to improve forensic facilities in Odisha with modern technology and manpower.

(With inputs from agencies.)