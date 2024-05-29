Left Menu

Lula's Diplomatic Shuffle: A New Role in Geneva Amid Israel Tensions

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has reassigned his ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyer, as a special representative in Geneva in light of recent diplomatic tensions between Brazil and Israel. The reassignment follows controversial remarks by Lula comparing Israel's actions in Gaza to the Holocaust, leading to a diplomatic fallout.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:38 IST
Lula's Diplomatic Shuffle: A New Role in Geneva Amid Israel Tensions
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva removed his ambassador to Israel from his post and sent him to serve as his special representative in Geneva amid a diplomatic spat between the two countries, the official gazette showed on Wednesday. The removal of Frederico Meyer comes a few months after Lula called him back to Brazil. Meyer's recall had followed Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoning Meyer to tell him Lula was persona non grata in the Middle Eastern country.

Israel's move was related to Lula's remarks likening Israel's war on Gaza to the Holocaust. Meyer had not returned to Israel since then.

He will now serve as Brazil's special representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva. According to the official gazette, no replacement has been appointed to serve in Israel. Brazil's foreign relations ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel has been fighting to eradicate Hamas, which rules Gaza, since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by militants in which some 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Nearly 130 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza. Gaza health authorities say more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war. Israel says it wants to root out the last major formations of Hamas fighters hunkered down in Rafah and rescue the hostages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024