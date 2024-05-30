Left Menu

Former Executive Assistant Sues One Equity Partners for Discrimination and Harassment

Dianna Toomey, a former executive assistant at One Equity Partners, has filed a lawsuit claiming sexist and racist conduct, including derogatory remarks and unwanted touching by executives. Despite her complaints, no action was taken, and she was fired after reporting the harassment. The firm denies the allegations, stating the termination was for legitimate reasons.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 02:42 IST
Former Executive Assistant Sues One Equity Partners for Discrimination and Harassment

A former executive assistant at One Equity Partners sued the private equity firm on Wednesday, claiming she was subjected to sexist and racist conduct and was fired for complaining about it. Dianna Toomey, an Arab American of Lebanese descent, said in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court that One Equity (OEP) executives frequently belittled women and a co-worker called her a "dirty terrorist" and other epithets.

The lawsuit claims One Equity's founder and chairman, Dick Cashin, routinely made misogynistic comments and subjected Toomey to unwanted touching. It also alleges that Greg Belinfanti, the firm's president, said he would not meet alone with women because it was "just an invitation to a lawsuit." Toomey said One Equity has no human resources department so she complained about the conduct "on numerous occasions to anyone who would listen," but no action was ever taken. She was fired in April, weeks after sending a letter outlining the alleged harassment to the company's chief operating officer, she said.

One Equity said in a statement that the claims lack merit and are "comprised of complete fabrications." "OEP has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. This employee was let go by OEP based solely on legitimate reasons, and the firm welcomes the opportunity to defend our reputation," the company said.

Cashin and Belinfanti did not immediately respond to requests for comment. "Whether a firm has $1 under management or $10 billion, like One Equity Partners, it is required to adhere to the anti-discrimination, anti-harassment and anti-retaliation laws," Michael Willemin, a lawyer for Toomey, said in a statement.

"OEP failed miserably in this regard, and we look forward to holding it and its executives accountable for their conduct." Toomey was hired as an executive assistant on One Equity's investor relations teams in 2022 and received positive reviews, raises and large bonuses throughout her time with the firm, court documents show.

The lawsuit accuses One Equity of race and sex discrimination and retaliation in violation of federal and New York state and city laws. Toomey is seeking unspecified damages for pain and suffering, lost earnings and harm to her reputation, and punitive damages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
3
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024