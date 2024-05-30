China Strengthens Ties with Arab States at Cooperation Forum
China aims to enhance its relationship with Arab states as a model for global peace and stability, according to President Xi Jinping. Speaking at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, Xi emphasized cooperation to resolve regional issues and announced the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026.
China is willing to build up its relations with Arab states as a benchmark for maintaining world peace and stability, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday according to state media.
China is ready to work with Arab nations to resolve hot spot issues in ways conducive to upholding fairness, justice and achieving long-term peace and stability, Xi said in a speech at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.
Xi also said China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026.
