ED Summons Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta in Ration Scam Probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta to appear before its officers on June 5 in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal. Sengupta, who is currently in the US, was previously questioned in 2019 regarding the Rose Valley chit fund scam.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a summons to Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, asking her to appear before its officers on June 5 in connection with the probe into alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal.
Sengupta has been asked to appear before ED officers at the agency's office in Kolkata, an officer said. ''She needs to appear before our officers on June 5 morning," the ED official told PTI.
Sengupta was questioned by the ED in 2019 in connection with its probe into the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Despite several attempts, the Bengali actress could not be reached for comments. Her family sources claimed that the actress is now in the US for personal reasons.
