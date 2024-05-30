Left Menu

Gangster Chhota Rajan Convicted for 2001 Hotelier Murder

A special court in Mumbai convicted gangster Chhota Rajan for the 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty. The court, under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), found Rajan guilty under Indian Penal Code provisions for murder. The hotelier was shot dead by gang members after reporting extortion threats.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:08 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Thursday convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the case of murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty here in 2001.

Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), AM Patil, held Rajan guilty under the Indian Penal Code provisions for murder. The court is likely to decide the quantum of punishment later in the day.

Jaya Shetty owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai Shetty, who was facing extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang, was shot dead by two alleged members of the gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001.

The hotelier had been provided police protection after he reported receiving extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang.

However, his security was withdrawn on his request, two months before the attack.

