Mizoram Police Rescue Exotic Animals at Border

On May 25, Mizoram police rescued 24 exotic animals from the Mizoram-Tripura border. Two Tripura residents were arrested for transporting the animals. The seized animals, including 18 snakes, 4 turtles, and 2 monkeys, were handed over to the forest department for further legal action.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:23 IST
  • India

Mizoram police have rescued 24 exotic animals, including 18 snakes from the Mizoram-Tripura border, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Two Tripura residents have been arrested for possessing and transporting the exotic animals, it said.

The statement said that police personnel at Kanhmun village intercepted a Tripura-bound vehicle on May 25 and rescued 18 snakes, 4 turtles and 2 monkeys.

The driver of the vehicle Chawngthanmawia (32), a resident of Tripura's Amarpur district, was arrested on the spot, it said.

On being questioned, Chawngthanmawia revealed that the consignment of exotic animals were handed over to him from Zodin bus stand in Aizawl by one Binoi Molsom, who instructed him to deliver them in Agartala's Samuli Bazar, it said.

Molsom (34), a resident of Baksa in North Tripura district, who sent the consignment, was later located by Sairang police and arrested for necessary action, the statement said.

The exotic animals were handed over to a range officer of the Kanhmun forest range under the state forest department for further legal actions, the statement added.

