Imran Khan Speaks Out: Human Rights Violations and Political Victimization
Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, claims that there have been significant human rights violations against him and his party. He communicated these concerns to the Supreme Court via video link from solitary confinement in Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi.
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:21 IST
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that there have been "gross human rights" violations against him and his party is being "victimised".
Khan, who spoke in the Supreme Court via video link from jail, said he is currently in solitary confinement in Adyala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
