Imran Khan Speaks Out: Human Rights Violations and Political Victimization

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that there have been "gross human rights" violations against him and his party is being "victimised".

Khan, who spoke in the Supreme Court via video link from jail, said he is currently in solitary confinement in Adyala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

