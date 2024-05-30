Left Menu

SKM Urges Voters to Change Govt for Better Farmer Policies

Ahead of the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) appealed for a change in government to reform farmer policies. Criticizing the Modi-led BJP for pro-corporate measures, SKM emphasized freeing farmers from debt, boosting public investment, and safeguarding reservations for Dalits, tribals, and OBCs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:22 IST
SKM Urges Voters to Change Govt for Better Farmer Policies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on June 1, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday appealed to people to ensure change of government for change in policies. In a statement issued here, the SKM accused the Narendra Modi-led government of implementing policies that worsened the economic conditions of farmers, adding that the now-scrapped farm laws were meant to benefit corporates. ''The SKM calls upon the people to punish the pro-corporate and anti-farmer BJP government at the Centre,'' the SKM said in the statement.

''The Modi government had formulated and implemented policies to deliberately worsen the economic conditions of farmers to aid and abet grabbing of farmers' lands and putting them out of farming. The three farm Acts and the free-trade agreements were to promote corporates who can then take control of crop production and food supply chain and monopolise it for profiteering and further oppressing common people,'' they said.

''The SKM appeals to people to ensure change of government for change in policies to free farmers from indebtedness, ensure adequate public investment, interest-free credit to uplift agriculture, attain food security and eradicate poverty,'' they said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded the agitation for abolishing the three farm laws, also said it considers the general election to the 18th Lok Sabha an opportunity to advance the struggle against ''corporatisation of agriculture'' and push for facilitating alternative policy of agriculture and agro-based industrial development.

The farmers' organisation particularly appealed to Dalits, tribals and OBCs to ''reject the BJP to protect reservations''. ''The SKM appeals to the people belonging to the Dalit, Adivasi and OBCs to rally and reject the BJP to protect their right of reservation from privatisation, contract labour and no-recruitment policy of the BJP. Due to the ban on recruitment, more than 30 lakh posts are vacant in various departments of the Union Government, including railways,'' they further alleged. The seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1, when 57 constituencies will go to polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024