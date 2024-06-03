Left Menu

West Bengal Witnesses Fresh Round of Repolling Amid Tight Security

Repolling commenced at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Monday. The process, running from 7 am to 6 pm, follows reports from key election officials necessitating a re-vote. Voting initially occurred on June 1 in these areas.

West Bengal Witnesses Fresh Round of Repolling Amid Tight Security
Repolling is currently underway at one booth each in West Bengal's Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies, according to officials.

Starting early at 7 am, the voting process is set to continue until 6 pm, ensuring thorough coverage throughout the day.

The booths are located at Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in Deganga and Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in Kakdwip, respectively, following a decision based on detailed reports from returning officers, district election officers, and observers.

This development comes after the original voting on June 1, underscoring the significance of maintaining electoral integrity.

