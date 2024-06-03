West Bengal Witnesses Fresh Round of Repolling Amid Tight Security

Repolling is currently underway at one booth each in West Bengal's Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies, according to officials.

Starting early at 7 am, the voting process is set to continue until 6 pm, ensuring thorough coverage throughout the day.

The booths are located at Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in Deganga and Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in Kakdwip, respectively, following a decision based on detailed reports from returning officers, district election officers, and observers.

This development comes after the original voting on June 1, underscoring the significance of maintaining electoral integrity.

