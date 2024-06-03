West Bengal Witnesses Fresh Round of Repolling Amid Tight Security
Repolling commenced at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Monday. The process, running from 7 am to 6 pm, follows reports from key election officials necessitating a re-vote. Voting initially occurred on June 1 in these areas.
- Country:
- India
Repolling is currently underway at one booth each in West Bengal's Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies, according to officials.
Starting early at 7 am, the voting process is set to continue until 6 pm, ensuring thorough coverage throughout the day.
The booths are located at Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in Deganga and Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in Kakdwip, respectively, following a decision based on detailed reports from returning officers, district election officers, and observers.
This development comes after the original voting on June 1, underscoring the significance of maintaining electoral integrity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- repolling
- elections
- voting
- June 1
- Barasat
- Mathurapur
- Lok Sabha
- booth
- officials
ALSO READ
I have always come to support of Ramakrishna Mission, Hindu monastic bodies and other religious organisations: Mamata at Barasat rally.
I don’t discriminate among religions, work for renovating places of worship of all faiths: Mamata at poll rally in Barasat.
NASA and Boeing Set June 1 for Starliner's First Crewed Launch Amid Helium Leak Investigation
Mumbai's Coastal Road Phase Two to Open by June 10, Says CM Shinde
"Shipra Parikrama program to be held on June 15-16 in Ujjain": MP CM Mohan Yadav