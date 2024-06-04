Escalation in the West Bank: Israeli Raid Turns Deadly

Israeli security forces killed a wanted Palestinian militant during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Israel's border police said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that two people were killed and six wounded in the Israeli raid near the city of Nablus. Israel's border police said that after the armed militant was eliminated, other Palestinians opened fire on the security forces and a gun battle ensued. A number of the Palestinian gunmen were hit, the border police said.

"Our fighters are still waging armed and violent clashes with the occupation forces in the Balata camp (near Nablus) and the surroundings," said the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. Hamas issued a statement on Monday condemning the clashes around the Balata camp, saying "the occupation's assassinations will not limit resistance in the West Bank."

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated since then, with frequent army raids on militant groups, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and deadly Palestinian street attacks.

