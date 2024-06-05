The High-Stakes Trial of Hunter Biden: Family, Addiction, and Politics

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday portrayed Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as a man consumed by addiction and deceit, highlighting a troubled pattern that ensnared his loved ones. They argued that he knowingly lied on federal documents to obtain a firearm in 2018.

Defending Hunter, attorney Abbe Lowell contended that Biden did not consider himself addicted when he claimed on the paperwork that he did not have a drug problem. Lowell emphasized that Hunter did nothing wrong during the brief period he possessed the gun.

In the courtroom drama, jurors will hear from family members, including the president's brother James and Hallie Biden, who also faced addiction and had a brief relationship with Hunter. This high-profile case juxtaposes deeply personal family battles with the intense political spotlight of the upcoming 2024 election.

