Forensic Report Unveils Blood Sample Tampering in Fatal Porsche Crash Case

A forensic laboratory report has confirmed that blood samples of the mother were used to replace those of the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal Porsche crash that claimed two lives, police informed the court on Wednesday.

The sessions court extended the police custody of the teen's parents till June 10, following a request by the police.

Two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital were arrested last month for allegedly substituting the minor's blood samples after the accident on May 19 to indicate he was not under the influence of alcohol. One doctor allegedly had direct communication with the teen's father.

The mother was arrested on conspiracy charges on June 1. On Wednesday, the police brought the parents, the two doctors, and the hospital employee before the court, leading to an extension of their custody until June 7. Additionally, the police have filed an application with the Juvenile Justice Board seeking a 14-day extension of the remand of the 17-year-old, currently in an observation home, as his remand period concludes today.

