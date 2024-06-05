Left Menu

Milkshake Incident: Woman Charged for Assault on Nigel Farage

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with assault and criminal damage after throwing a milkshake at Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's Reform Party, during his election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea. Farage, unhurt and amused, previously experienced a similar incident in 2019. The woman will appear in court on July 2.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:21 IST
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with the offences of assault by beating and criminal damage after throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform Party, during an election campaign event. Farage was launching his bid for a seat in parliament in the town of Clacton-on-Sea, in southeast England, when a woman threw a drink in his face from close range as he left a pub.

Farage appeared unhurt and later laughed off the incident in a video posted on social media. A police statement on Wednesday said the woman would appear in court on July 2.

Farage was previously doused in milkshake in 2019 while campaigning for the Brexit Party, Reform's predecessor, in Newcastle before a European Parliament election. His attacker on that occasion was ordered to pay for his suit to be cleaned after pleading guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

