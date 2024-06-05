Minister Zizi Kodwa Resigns Amid Bribery Charges, Denies Allegations

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has announced his immediate resignation in the wake of charges against him, which he vehemently denies. The Minister appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing allegations that he received approximately R1.7 million in bribes.

In a statement, the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture revealed, “Kodwa has informed the President that he will resign as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Member of Cabinet, after being formally charged. He expresses his sincere appreciation to the President and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation.”

Minister Kodwa extended his gratitude to the Ministry and Department staff, as well as all stakeholders in the Sport, Arts and Culture sectors, saying, "He also takes the opportunity to express thanks to all the staff at the Ministry and Department of Sport, Arts and Culture for the opportunity to serve with them, and to all stakeholders in Sport, Arts and Culture, with whom he has worked so well as Minister."

The resignation comes as Kodwa prepares to challenge the charges in court, maintaining his innocence amidst the legal proceedings.