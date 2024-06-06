U.S. Approved U.S. Weapons Strike Russian Targets: Senator Confirms

Ukraine has used U.S. weapons to strike inside Russia recently, confirmed by a U.S. senator and a Western official familiar with the operations.

The attacks were conducted under President Joe Biden's new guidelines, permitting American arms to defend Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, from Russian assaults.

The sources spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the information. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota corroborated the strikes but did not disclose his briefing details.

Biden's directive permits U.S.-supplied weapons to target Russian forces attacking or preparing to attack. However, U.S. policy restricts Ukraine from using certain long-range munitions against Russia.

Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, has faced escalated attacks, pushing Ukrainian officials to seek U.S. approval for defensive strikes. Delays in U.S. military aid and Western Europe's insufficient military production have also impacted Ukraine's battlefield readiness.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby could neither confirm nor deny Ukraine's use of U.S. weapons against Russian targets, citing the tactical complexity.

Germany recently mirrored U.S. policy adjustments, allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons on Russian targets. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that this might lead to Russia arming adversaries of the West.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukraine likely used HIMARS to target a Russian air defense system in Belgorod, situated within possible range.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Qatar aimed to discuss peaceful resolutions and protect civilians. Meanwhile, Sen. Rounds expressed support for Biden's limited-authority policy.

