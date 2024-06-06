Left Menu

Vietnam Real Estate Tycoon Faces Death Penalty for Massive Financial Fraud

Truong My Lan, a prominent Vietnamese real estate tycoon, has been sentenced to death for her role in a financial fraud scheme involving illegal money transfers worth $4.5 billion. Accusations include laundering trillions of dong from Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which Lan controlled via proxies.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:40 IST
Vietnam Real Estate Tycoon Faces Death Penalty for Massive Financial Fraud

Vietnam real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, sentenced to death in the country's largest-ever financial fraud case, had illegally transferred money abroad, according to police, with state media on Thursday reporting $4.5 billion had been moved.

Police said late on Wednesday an investigation into those transfers and money laundering has been completed, but gave no further details. State media said on Thursday that Lan had illegally transferred $1.5 billion out of Vietnam and moved $3 billion into the country. The reports did not specify which countries were the recipients or origins of that money. A court in April sentenced Lan to death for her role in siphoning off more than $12 billion from Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which she effectively controlled through dozens of proxies, despite rules strictly limiting large shareholding in lenders.

SCB did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday and Lan's legal representatives could not be reached. Lan is also accused of laundering 445.7 trillion dong, including the money she and her accomplices siphoned off from SCB and from her illegal bond issuance, Thanh Nien newspaper reported on Thursday.

($1 = 25,425.0000 dong)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024