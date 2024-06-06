Chief Election Commissioner Submits Lok Sabha Election Results to President

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, called on the Hon’ble President of India at 1630 hrs today (June 6, 2024). During the meeting, they submitted a copy of the notification issued by the Election Commission of India under Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This notification contains the names of the elected members to the House of People following the General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha.

After the meeting with the President, the Chief Election Commissioner, the Election Commissioners, and senior officers of the Commission visited Rajghat. They sought the blessings of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, following the successful conduct of the General Elections 2024.