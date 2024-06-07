Manipur Government Imposes Indefinite Curfew in Jiribam Amidst Protests Over Killing

The Manipur government has taken decisive action by imposing an indefinite curfew in Jiribam district following the killing of a 59-year-old man, suspected to be by militants. According to an official statement issued on Friday, prohibitory orders were issued Thursday night when locals set abandoned structures ablaze after the recovery of Soibam Saratkumar Singh's body, who had been missing since Thursday morning.

The situation remained tense but under control by Friday morning, following initial unrest. 'There is the likelihood of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquillity or riot or an affray..because of unlawful activities of anti-social elements,' the official statement cited, emphasizing the need for stringent measures.

To prevent further violence, the administration has banned gatherings of five or more people and prohibited the carrying of firearms, sticks, and other potential weapons. Citizens are urged to remain indoors within the district's revenue jurisdiction. A joint control room has been established, featuring the combined efforts of Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, Manipur Police, and Indian Reserve Battalion to ensure effective communication and swift response to any incidents.

