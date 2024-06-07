Left Menu

Punjab Assembly Embraces Multilingualism in Legislative Proceedings

Lawmakers in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly can now speak in Punjabi, Saraiki, Potohari, and Mewati, in addition to English and Urdu, following an amendment to the assembly rules. The change aims to improve accessibility for constituents and recognizes the linguistic diversity of the province.

07-06-2024
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a landmark move, lawmakers in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly will now be able to speak in at least four indigenous languages, including Punjabi, along with English and Urdu, following a recent amendment.

On Thursday, a special committee led by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan approved changes that permit lawmakers to address the House in Punjabi, Saraiki, Potohari, and Mewati, as reported by The Express Tribune newspaper. Previously, legislators needed the Speaker's permission to use any language other than English and Urdu, which was not always granted.

The amendment aims to enhance accessibility for constituents who speak these indigenous languages, fostering a more representative and responsive legislative body. By reflecting the multilingual nature of the province, it enables legislators to communicate and participate effectively in legislative discussions, while also demonstrating cultural respect and acknowledgment of Punjab's linguistic heritage.

