Hawke’s Bay Flood Resilience Projects to Start Sooner with Fast-Track Consenting

Ms. Simmonds highlighted that a streamlined consenting process allows councils to start work sooner, providing affected residents and businesses with much-needed certainty for their future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:36 IST
Work to increase flood resilience in Hawke’s Bay can begin sooner, thanks to a new expedited consenting process, according to Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell and Environment Minister Penny Simmonds.

"Accelerated consenting means that construction of stop banks, spillways, and other infrastructure can commence sooner, enhancing flood protection for approximately 975 properties and their communities," stated Mr. Mitchell. "The projects will also help safeguard the industrial area and Napier’s wastewater treatment plant in Awatoto."

Ms. Simmonds highlighted that a streamlined consenting process allows councils to start work sooner, providing affected residents and businesses with much-needed certainty for their future.

The fast-track consenting process will apply exclusively to applications submitted by Hawke’s Bay councils and will cover eight specific locations: Awatoto, Havelock North, Omahu, Pakowhai, Pōrangahau, Waiohiki, Wairoa, and Whirinaki.

"The recently approved Order in Council introduces temporary amendments to the Resource Management Act to expedite consenting for flood resilience projects. This Order was requested by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and the Hawke’s Bay Regional Recovery Agency. The Coalition Government’s swift response to this request underscores our commitment to a locally led recovery supported by Government," Ms. Simmonds added.

"This initiative also fulfills the Coalition Government’s 100-day pledge to implement any additional Orders in Council necessary to accelerate cyclone and flood recovery efforts."  

