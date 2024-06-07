NIA Attaches Property of PFI Member in High-Profile Coimbatore Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially attached the property belonging to Subair, a Popular Front of India (PFI) member implicated in the 2016 murder of Hindu Front leader C Sasikumar in Coimbatore. The move comes following directives from the NIA special court, Poonamallee, Chennai, according to an official statement.

Subair, alongside his co-accused Saddam Hussain, Mubarak, and Rafiqul Hassan, ambushed Sasikumar as he was returning from his party office on September 22, 2016. The assailants attacked Sasikumar with sharp weapons near Chakra Vinayaka Temple within Thudiyalur Police Station limits, leading to fatal injuries. The NIA took over the case to reveal a conspiracy allegedly aimed at terrorizing a specific community, devoid of prior enmity or provocation.

Investigations uncovered that Subair transferred his property to his mother in 2020, seen as a technique to dodge legal repercussions. The NIA petitioned for the attachment of the property in 2023, which the special court approved. The trial, which began in 2022, is currently ongoing.

