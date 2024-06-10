Man Convicted of Raping Minor; Court Declares Consent Irrelevant

A court here has convicted a man of raping a 14-year-old girl in January 2015, emphasizing that physical relations with a minor constitute rape, making her consent irrelevant.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat presided over the case, in which the man faced charges under the rape penal provision and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court's verdict was based on consistent and reliable statements from the girl, who became pregnant and later gave birth as a result of the relationship. The defense's argument that the girl was a major at the time was rejected, with evidence showing she was around 14 years old.

The defense admitted to physical relations, which legally qualifies as rape if the girl is a minor. According to DNA profiling, the accused was confirmed as the biological father of the baby.

The forensic report strengthened the prosecution's case, proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offenses. The court concluded by finding the accused guilty of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Sentencing arguments will follow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)