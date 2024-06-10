Left Menu

Man Convicted of Raping Minor; Court Declares Consent Irrelevant

A court convicted a man for raping a 14-year-old girl in January 2015, ruling that establishing physical relations with a minor constitutes rape irrespective of her consent. The court rejected the defense's claim that the girl was a major and cited consistent statements and DNA evidence to support the prosecution's case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:52 IST
Man Convicted of Raping Minor; Court Declares Consent Irrelevant
man
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has convicted a man of raping a 14-year-old girl in January 2015, emphasizing that physical relations with a minor constitute rape, making her consent irrelevant.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat presided over the case, in which the man faced charges under the rape penal provision and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court's verdict was based on consistent and reliable statements from the girl, who became pregnant and later gave birth as a result of the relationship. The defense's argument that the girl was a major at the time was rejected, with evidence showing she was around 14 years old.

The defense admitted to physical relations, which legally qualifies as rape if the girl is a minor. According to DNA profiling, the accused was confirmed as the biological father of the baby.

The forensic report strengthened the prosecution's case, proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offenses. The court concluded by finding the accused guilty of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Sentencing arguments will follow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024