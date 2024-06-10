Deadly Argument in Nagpur Over Reckless Driving
A fatal confrontation in Nagpur occurred over reckless driving, resulting in the death of Dilip Shahu. His brother-in-law, Ganesh Shahu, stabbed him after an argument escalated. Another individual was also injured during the incident.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal confrontation unfolded in Nagpur over reckless driving, a police official reported on Monday.
The victim, Dilip Shahu (34), was fatally stabbed by his brother-in-law Ganesh Shahu (29) following a heated argument about speeding near Ganesh's house on Sunday night.
The altercation left Dilip dead and another man injured, the official from Beltarodi police station confirmed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- reckless driving
- stabbing
- argument
- death
- police
- crime
- Beltarodi
- Dilip Shahu
- Ganesh Shahu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Custodial Death Sparks Violent Mob Attack on Channagiri Police Station
Two doctors from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital arrested in case of car accident involving juvenile: Police.
Pakistan: Police implicates Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight more cases
Congress pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 60th death anniversary
Pune car crash: Juvenile's blood sample was thrown into dustbin, another person's sample replaced with it, say police.