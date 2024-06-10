Deadly Argument in Nagpur Over Reckless Driving

A fatal confrontation unfolded in Nagpur over reckless driving, a police official reported on Monday.

The victim, Dilip Shahu (34), was fatally stabbed by his brother-in-law Ganesh Shahu (29) following a heated argument about speeding near Ganesh's house on Sunday night.

The altercation left Dilip dead and another man injured, the official from Beltarodi police station confirmed.

