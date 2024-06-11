Left Menu

Ex-Employees of Japanese Firm Embezzle Over Rs. 1 Crore Using Fake Vendors

Three former employees of IMT-Manesar-based Japanese company allegedly embezzled over Rs 1 crore through fake vendors, exploiting the managing director’s phone for OTP authentication. An FIR was lodged, stating the misuse of company resources and unauthorized transactions. Police are verifying details and plan to arrest the accused soon.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:48 IST
  • India

Three former employees of a Japanese company based in IMT Manesar have been accused of embezzling over Rs 1 crore by generating payments to 11 fictitious vendors, according to the police.

The suspects allegedly misappropriated the managing director's phone for OTP verification during transactions, breaching security protocols. An FIR has been filed at the IMT-Manesar police station.

Akihiko Gomi, the Managing Director of Somemiya Corporation, lodged the complaint, highlighting the embezzlement of Rs 1,7,79,951 by Ashwani Sheokand, Keashav Yadav, and Krishan Kumar Saini. Legal action is underway, with the accused facing multiple charges, including criminal breach of trust and forgery.

