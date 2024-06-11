Left Menu

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to Succeed Gen Manoj Pande as Chief of Army Staff

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Gen Manoj Pande. Currently serving as Vice Chief, Dwivedi's appointment follows the seniority principle. The announcement was made by the Defence Ministry, confirming the change effective from the afternoon of June 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:14 IST
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to Succeed Gen Manoj Pande as Chief of Army Staff
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been named the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding the incumbent Gen Manoj Pande, according to a government announcement on Tuesday night.

Known for his leadership, Lt Gen Dwivedi is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff and will officially take over from Gen Pande upon his retirement on June 30.

The move highlights the government's adherence to the seniority principle in top military appointments. The Defence Ministry also noted the rare extension of Gen Pande's tenure by one month, which led to speculation about the succession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024