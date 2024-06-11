Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to Succeed Gen Manoj Pande as Chief of Army Staff

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been named the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding the incumbent Gen Manoj Pande, according to a government announcement on Tuesday night.

Known for his leadership, Lt Gen Dwivedi is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff and will officially take over from Gen Pande upon his retirement on June 30.

The move highlights the government's adherence to the seniority principle in top military appointments. The Defence Ministry also noted the rare extension of Gen Pande's tenure by one month, which led to speculation about the succession.

