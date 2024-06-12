Indian Army Commences Pan-India Motorcycle Expedition to Honour Kargil War Heroes

The Indian Army has commenced a Pan-India Motorcycle Expedition as a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the heroes of the Kargil War, marking the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in 1999. This historic journey aims to showcase the significant contribution of our brave soldiers and honour their legacy.

Key Details:

Commencement and Teams:

The expedition began today with three teams of eight motorcyclists each setting off from three corners of the country: Dinjan in the East, Dwarka in the West, and Dhanushkodi in the South.

These riders will traverse diverse terrains and challenging routes, symbolising the unity and resilience of our Armed Forces.

Routes:

Eastern Route: From Dinjan to Delhi, covering approximately 2,489 Kms via Jorhat, Guwahati, Binaguri, Katihar, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Agra.

Western Route: From Dwarka to Delhi, covering approximately 1,565 Kms via Dhrangadhra, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Alwar.

Southern Route: From Dhanuskodi to Delhi, covering approximately 2,963 Kms via Madurai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Alwar.

Convergence and Final Leg:

The teams will converge in Delhi on 26th June and proceed along two different routes to Dras.

One route passes through Ambala, Amritsar, Jammu, Udampur, and Srinagar, covering 1,085 Kms.

The other route passes through Chandimandir, Manali, Sarchu, Nyoma, Tangtse, and Leh, covering 1,509 Kms.

The expedition culminates at Gun Hill in Dras, a place of strategic importance during the Kargil War, commemorating the bravery and dedication of our soldiers.

Flag-off and Flag-in Ceremonies:

Flag-off and flag-in ceremonies will be conducted at prominent places in the presence of dignitaries, senior military officials, Veterans, Veer Naris, and distinguished guests.

Kargil War Veterans and Veer Naris will be felicitated, acknowledging their sacrifices and unwavering support during the war.

Leadership and Symbolism:

The expedition is led by the Regiment of Artillery, which played a pivotal role in Operation Vijay.

It serves as a symbol of the enduring spirit of the Indian Army, carrying with it stories of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

This Pan-India Motorcycle Expedition not only pays homage to the heroes of the Kargil War but also reaffirms the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.