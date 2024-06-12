Left Menu

High-Profile Nagpur Contract Killing: Senior Officials and Family in Custody

Prashant Parlewar, Director of MSME in Maharashtra and four others were remanded to police custody for the alleged contract killing of businessman Puroshattam Puttewar. The prime accused, Archana Puttewar, caught in a property dispute, is set to be produced in court. The police have seized numerous valuable items connected to the case.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court remanded Prashant Parlewar, Director of MSME in the Maharashtra government, and four others, in connection with the alleged contract killing of Nagpur-based businessman Puroshattam Puttewar, to police custody till June 15.

The court has also allowed police to arrest the main accused and the slain businessman's daughter-in-law, Archana Puttewar, who serves as Assistant Director of the Town Planning Department, on a production warrant. Archana, initially in judicial custody, will be produced before the court on Thursday, according to a Crime Branch official.

Prashant Parlewar, 59, was arrested by the Nagpur Crime Branch on Tuesday night along with suspected contract killers Neeraj Ishwar Nimje (30), Sachin Mohan Dharmik (29), and Sarthak Bagde (29). Another accused, Payal Nageshwar (28), is the personal assistant of Archana Puttewar. The murder plan, which dates back to May 22 and involved a staged car accident, is allegedly tied to a property dispute. Police have confiscated significant assets from the accused, including two cars, an SUV, gold, cash, and numerous mobile phones.

