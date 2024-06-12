Left Menu

Deadly Russian Missile Strike Hits Kryvyi Rih

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukraine's southern city of Kryvyi Rih killed at least eight people and injured 21, including two children. The attack damaged an administrative building and an apartment block. President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for strengthened air defenses.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukraine's southern city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday killed at least eight people and injured another 21, including two children, officials said, with a further four people reported missing.

The deadliest attack in weeks damaged an administrative building and an apartment block, Ukraine's military command said on the Telegram messaging app. "Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, should strengthen air defences," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, commenting on the attack. Kryvyi Rih is his home town.

In video shared by Zelenskiy, one man was shown being carried out of the rubble on a stretcher. Firefighters battled blazes and rescuers heaved a block of concrete in the ruins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

