Left Menu

Teenage Tragedy: Juvenile's Remand Extended in Pune Case

The Juvenile Justice Board in Pune extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal car crash until June 25. The boy, who was allegedly driving under the influence, is undergoing counselling sessions. The extension was sought for safety and investigative purposes amid an ongoing probe.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:28 IST
Teenage Tragedy: Juvenile's Remand Extended in Pune Case
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune has extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy until June 25. The teenager, who is the son of builder Vishal Agrawal, was allegedly driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a motorbike on May 19, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

The extension follows a plea from the Pune police, who cited the need for psychological counselling and ongoing investigation as reasons for the juvenile's continued custody. Prosecutors argued that releasing the minor at this point could hinder the investigation, which includes allegations of blood sample swapping and coercion of witnesses.

Defense lawyer Prashant Patil opposed the extension, stating that the juvenile should be either released to his relatives or his psychological counselling should continue outside the observation home. However, the JJB sided with the prosecution, noting that the boy's reintegration into society would be better facilitated within the observation home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024