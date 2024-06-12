Teenage Tragedy: Juvenile's Remand Extended in Pune Case
The Juvenile Justice Board in Pune extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal car crash until June 25. The boy, who was allegedly driving under the influence, is undergoing counselling sessions. The extension was sought for safety and investigative purposes amid an ongoing probe.
In a significant development, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune has extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy until June 25. The teenager, who is the son of builder Vishal Agrawal, was allegedly driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a motorbike on May 19, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.
The extension follows a plea from the Pune police, who cited the need for psychological counselling and ongoing investigation as reasons for the juvenile's continued custody. Prosecutors argued that releasing the minor at this point could hinder the investigation, which includes allegations of blood sample swapping and coercion of witnesses.
Defense lawyer Prashant Patil opposed the extension, stating that the juvenile should be either released to his relatives or his psychological counselling should continue outside the observation home. However, the JJB sided with the prosecution, noting that the boy's reintegration into society would be better facilitated within the observation home.
