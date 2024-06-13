NIA Foils ISIS Terror Plot: Seven Charged for Radicalizing Youth

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against seven individuals implicated in recruiting and radicalizing vulnerable youth as 'mujahideens' for ISIS sleeper cells. The individuals were allegedly part of a larger plot by the banned terrorist organization, ISIS, aiming to establish 50 sleeper cells in each district of India by 2025 to carry out guerrilla attacks.

According to the NIA, the accused were also involved in the creation of explosives to further the ISIS goal of establishing a Caliphate in India. In a major step towards dismantling this anti-India module network, the charge sheet was filed in connection with the Bellary IS module case.

The investigation revealed that six of the seven accused had pledged allegiance to their leader, Md Sulaiman alias Minaj, who had declared himself Amir of their group. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act. The NIA's operation uncovered numerous incriminating items, including explosive materials, sharp-edged weapons, digital devices with jihadist propaganda, and documents outlining plans for establishing Islamic rule in India.

