N Chandrababu Naidu: A Grand Office Assumption in Andhra Pradesh

In a ceremony rich with tradition and fervor, N Chandrababu Naidu assumed office as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The event, held at the secretariat, was marked by Vedic chants and a rousing reception from officials and supporters.

Naidu took his oath of office at Kesarapalle the previous day. Before heading to the secretariat, he sought blessings at the Tirupati and Vijayawada Durga temples. His convoy was greeted by Amaravati farmers who showered flower petals and chanted 'Jai Babu'. Enthusiastic supporters followed his convoy on two-wheelers, celebrating his rise to the chief ministerial post.

Upon his entry into the secretariat, he was welcomed by his wife N Bhuvaneswari and Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad among other officials. Naidu's first acts in office included signing files for recruiting 16,347 government teachers, revoking the Land Titling Act, increasing welfare pensions, reviving Anna Canteens, and conducting a skills census. He also took the time to interact with school children and commoners, followed by a meeting with senior officials.

