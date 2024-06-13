Imran Khan Acquitted: A Major Relief for the Former Pakistani PM

In a significant legal victory, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan found himself cleared of vandalism charges on Thursday. A Pakistani court acquitted the jailed ex-leader, alongside his aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former minister Sheikh Rashid.

The charges stemmed from alleged acts of vandalism and violations of Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code during rallies in Islamabad in 2022. The accused were initially booked at the I-9 police station. Judicial Magistrate Malik Muhammad Imran delivered the acquittal, also clearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Sadaqat Abbasi and Ali Nawaz Awan.

This verdict offers significant reprieve for Khan, whose government was ousted in April 2022. Following his removal, Khan led major protests that culminated in the 'Azadi March' in May 2022. The demonstrations saw isolated incidents of violence and property damage, resulting in multiple arrests and charges against participants. The case's dismissal marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battles facing Khan since his downfall.

