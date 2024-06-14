Sudan Army Eliminates Key RSF Commander in Al-Fashir Clash

Sudan's army said on Friday that they have killed the central commander of Darfur of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Ali Yagoub Gibril, a figure who was under U.S. sanctions, during a battle in Sudan's al-Fashir.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

