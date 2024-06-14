Left Menu

Japan's Defence Minister Confirms Safe Operation of V-22 Ospreys Amid US Concerns

Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara stated that both Japanese and American V-22 Ospreys are being safely operated in Japan, despite safety assessments in the US following a fatal crash. He emphasized ongoing safety measures and reiterated there are no plans to suspend Osprey flights.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:42 IST
Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara affirmed on Friday that V-22 Ospreys from both Japan and the United States are being operated safely within the country. Kihara emphasized that he has no plans to request a suspension of flights, despite ongoing safety evaluations in the US, where restrictions will remain until next year.

In response to concerns arising from a fatal crash involving an Osprey off Japan's southern coast last November, Kihara highlighted extensive safety protocols, including upgraded maintenance, flight plans, and emergency measures. He assured that planes meeting necessary standards have resumed flights.

Vice Adm. Carl Chebi of the US Naval Air Systems Command had earlier mentioned that the US Ospreys would not undertake their full range of missions until 2025 owing to safety concerns. Kihara indicated no knowledge of specific restrictions on Japanese-operated Ospreys while requesting clarification from Washington regarding Chebi's statements to the US Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

