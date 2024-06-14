Left Menu

Assam Police Seize Rs 6 Crore Worth of Narcotics in Major Bust

In a significant operation, Assam Police seized narcotic drugs worth Rs six crore in Cachar district. Three individuals from Mizoram were apprehended in connection with the case. The consignment was brought from a neighboring state, targeting an inter-state border area.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:35 IST
In a major crackdown on narcotics, Assam Police successfully seized drugs valued at Rs six crore in Cachar district on Friday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the operation.

Three individuals, including a woman from Mizoram, have been arrested concerning the drug bust. Acting on secret tips, the Cachar Police managed to apprehend the trio, who were in possession of 21,000 YABA tablets, commonly known for their stimulant properties involving methamphetamine and caffeine.

The operation took place in the Saptagram area on the Silchar-Aizawl Road, where the suspects were spotted on a two-wheeler, prepared to hand over the narcotics to another group in a car. Although the car occupants managed to flee, the police swiftly detained the three suspects. Previous operations on the same day had already led to the seizure of tablets worth over Rs 66 crore in Karimganj and Karbi Anglong districts. Chief Minister Sarma praised the Assam Police's relentless efforts to free the state from the scourge of drugs.

