Massive Drug Bust: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 24 Crore Seized in Tripura

In a significant drug bust, security forces in Tripura seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 24 crore from Khowai and Dhalai districts, officials reported on Friday.

The operation, based on credible intelligence, involved a joint team from Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, who intercepted a truck carrying cement bags in the Khowai district's Teliamura area on Thursday. Officials confiscated 90,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 9 crore, leading to an arrest.

In a separate operation, 1,50,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 15 crore, were found in unclaimed bags aboard the Shatabdi Express in Dhalai district. Authorities are investigating the drug's supply chain through Myanmar, with routes allegedly passing through Manipur and Mizoram.

