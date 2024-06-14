JP Nadda Reviews Chemicals Sector, Emphasizes PM's Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Minister of State Smt Anupriya Patel, conducted a comprehensive review of the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals. The meeting was aimed at aligning departmental goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and achieving the department's 100 Days’ agenda.

Focus on Industry Facilitation and Export Promotion: During the review, Shri Nadda underscored the importance of facilitating the chemical and petrochemical industries, promoting exports, and enhancing skill-training programs. He emphasized the need to reduce unnecessary imports and enhance the country’s export capabilities, urging the department to bring speed, scale, and skill to its operations.

Departmental Briefing: The Secretary of the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals provided an overview of the current trade scenario and projected growth for the chemical sector over the next five years. The briefing also covered ongoing departmental schemes, the status and functioning of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Autonomous Bodies under the department's administrative control.

100 Days Programme and Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Shri Nadda directed the officers to focus on the department’s 100 Days programme, stressing the importance of achieving the outlined objectives. He called for initiatives to enhance skill development and training programs, incorporating industry involvement and facilitating industry certifications as needed.

Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047: Highlighting the PM’s vision of a developed India by 2047, Shri Nadda reiterated the importance of making India self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar Bharat). He urged the department to make concerted efforts to support this vision, emphasizing that all efforts should be aimed at reducing import dependency and boosting the nation’s export potential.

Ministerial Comments: "Efforts should be made to reduce unnecessary imports and enhance the country’s exports," Shri Nadda stated. "The department should bring speed, scale, and skill to facilitate the chemical and petrochemical sector. Focus should also be given to skill development and training programs, with industry involvement to ensure relevant certifications."

The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming India’s chemical and petrochemical sector into a global leader by 2047. Through strategic initiatives and focused efforts, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals aims to contribute significantly to the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.