Left Menu

JP Nadda Reviews Chemicals Sector, Emphasizes PM's Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

The meeting was aimed at aligning departmental goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and achieving the department's 100 Days’ agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:09 IST
JP Nadda Reviews Chemicals Sector, Emphasizes PM's Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047
Shri Nadda directed the officers to focus on the department’s 100 Days programme, stressing the importance of achieving the outlined objectives. Image Credit: Twitter(@JPNadda)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Minister of State Smt Anupriya Patel, conducted a comprehensive review of the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals. The meeting was aimed at aligning departmental goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and achieving the department's 100 Days’ agenda.

Focus on Industry Facilitation and Export Promotion: During the review, Shri Nadda underscored the importance of facilitating the chemical and petrochemical industries, promoting exports, and enhancing skill-training programs. He emphasized the need to reduce unnecessary imports and enhance the country’s export capabilities, urging the department to bring speed, scale, and skill to its operations.

Departmental Briefing: The Secretary of the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals provided an overview of the current trade scenario and projected growth for the chemical sector over the next five years. The briefing also covered ongoing departmental schemes, the status and functioning of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Autonomous Bodies under the department's administrative control.

100 Days Programme and Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Shri Nadda directed the officers to focus on the department’s 100 Days programme, stressing the importance of achieving the outlined objectives. He called for initiatives to enhance skill development and training programs, incorporating industry involvement and facilitating industry certifications as needed.

Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047: Highlighting the PM’s vision of a developed India by 2047, Shri Nadda reiterated the importance of making India self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar Bharat). He urged the department to make concerted efforts to support this vision, emphasizing that all efforts should be aimed at reducing import dependency and boosting the nation’s export potential.

Ministerial Comments: "Efforts should be made to reduce unnecessary imports and enhance the country’s exports," Shri Nadda stated. "The department should bring speed, scale, and skill to facilitate the chemical and petrochemical sector. Focus should also be given to skill development and training programs, with industry involvement to ensure relevant certifications."

 The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming India’s chemical and petrochemical sector into a global leader by 2047. Through strategic initiatives and focused efforts, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals aims to contribute significantly to the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024