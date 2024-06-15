Russian Aircraft Breaches Swedish Airspace Over Gotland
A Russian aircraft intruded into Swedish airspace near Gotland, prompting a response from two Swedish fighter jets. Despite attempts at communication by Swedish defense forces, the Russian plane did not respond. This incident was confirmed by a spokesperson from Sweden's armed forces.
A Russian aircraft violated Swedish airspace east of the Baltic island of Gotland on Friday and was met by two Swedish fighter jets, a spokesperson for the Nordic country's armed forces said on Saturday.
The spokesperson told local news agency TT that Swedish defence forces had hailed the Russian aircraft but received no reply from it.
