Cow Vigilante Shot by Cattle Smugglers Sparks Demand for Protection

In a dramatic turn of events, a cow vigilante identified as Sonu Sarpanch was allegedly shot by cattle smugglers early Saturday morning near Mahu-Chopta village in Haryana's Nuh district, as confirmed by police sources.

The critically injured Sonu, hailing from Rewari district, was swiftly taken to a private hospital in Faridabad before being referred to Gurugram's Medanta Medicity. He is currently receiving medical treatment there.

According to Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarnia, the incident unfolded on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway as cow vigilantes pursued a vehicle carrying cattle smugglers. The chase led to a confrontation where smugglers allegedly opened fire, hitting Sonu in the stomach. A formal FIR is expected to be registered soon.

Fellow cow vigilante Chaman Khatana recounted that around 4:45 am, a team of seven vigilantes chased the smugglers' pick-up jeep. The vehicle eventually overturned near Mau-Chopta village, leading to a violent scuffle. One smuggler was apprehended, but Sonu was shot as he tried to catch another.

Following the incident, cow vigilantes gathered outside Medanta hospital, voicing demands for enhanced protection measures. Hindu outfit leader Kulbhushan Bhardwaj advocated for the provision of licensed weapons to vigilantes to ensure their safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)