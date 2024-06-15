Left Menu

Cow Vigilante Shot by Cattle Smugglers Sparks Demand for Protection

Sonu Sarpanch, a cow vigilante, was critically injured after being shot by cattle smugglers in Haryana's Nuh district. The incident occurred near Mahu-Chopta village when vigilantes chased a vehicle of smugglers. Sonu is undergoing treatment, and demands for protection and licensed weapons for cow vigilantes have been raised.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:27 IST
Cow Vigilante Shot by Cattle Smugglers Sparks Demand for Protection
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a cow vigilante identified as Sonu Sarpanch was allegedly shot by cattle smugglers early Saturday morning near Mahu-Chopta village in Haryana's Nuh district, as confirmed by police sources.

The critically injured Sonu, hailing from Rewari district, was swiftly taken to a private hospital in Faridabad before being referred to Gurugram's Medanta Medicity. He is currently receiving medical treatment there.

According to Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarnia, the incident unfolded on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway as cow vigilantes pursued a vehicle carrying cattle smugglers. The chase led to a confrontation where smugglers allegedly opened fire, hitting Sonu in the stomach. A formal FIR is expected to be registered soon.

Fellow cow vigilante Chaman Khatana recounted that around 4:45 am, a team of seven vigilantes chased the smugglers' pick-up jeep. The vehicle eventually overturned near Mau-Chopta village, leading to a violent scuffle. One smuggler was apprehended, but Sonu was shot as he tried to catch another.

Following the incident, cow vigilantes gathered outside Medanta hospital, voicing demands for enhanced protection measures. Hindu outfit leader Kulbhushan Bhardwaj advocated for the provision of licensed weapons to vigilantes to ensure their safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024