Kuwait's Crackdown on Illegal Property Extensions Intensifies After Tragic Fire

Dubai/Kuwait City, Jun 15 (P-TI) - In the wake of a devastating fire at a seven-storey building in Kuwait, authorities have initiated a comprehensive crackdown on illegal property extensions. The tragic incident, which claimed 50 lives including 46 Indians, has brought to light the pervasive issue of unauthorized building modifications.

The fire erupted early Wednesday in Mangaf, Ahmadi Governorate, resulting in most deaths due to smoke inhalation while residents were asleep. This building was primarily occupied by 196 migrant workers, mostly Indians. The incident has incited calls for strict action against landlords and business owners who risk safety to house large numbers of foreign laborers.

The Kuwait Municipality, with reports from the Arab Times, is leading the crackdown, aiming to rectify years of unauthorized modifications that compromise building safety. Alterations like converting basement parking into warehouses or ground-floor spaces into housing units and shops without proper approval have been highlighted as significant risks. An investigation revealed that the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit in the building guard's ground-floor room, swiftly spreading and trapping residents, locking them out from rooftop escape.

