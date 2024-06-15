Noida Police imposes Section 144 ahead of Bakrid, Ganga Dussehra

Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:33 IST
In view of upcoming festivals Bakrid and Jyeshtha Ganga Dussehra, restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced across Noida and Greater Noida from Sunday to Wednesday, police said.

Prohibitory orders are being imposed to maintain peace and harmony during the festive period, they said on Saturday.

The Ganga Dussehra would be celebrated on Sunday while Bakrid would be observed on Sunday and Monday.

Public prayers, worship, processions and other religious events in public places are entirely prohibited unless special permission is obtained, according to a police order.

''In view of the potential threat to public order posed by anti-social elements, it cannot be ruled out that such individuals may disrupt peace,'' Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

''Additionally, various examinations and protest programmes are organised from time to time by the government, different commissions, councils, etc. and they are often notified shortly before their scheduled dates,'' Katheriya said, adding that appropriate measures are essential to ensure their smooth conduct.

In an order, the officer cited protests by various party workers, farmer organisations, among other demonstrators could disrupt peace and said it is necessary to ''prevent any mischievous elements from engaging in activities that could create an adverse environment''.

Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation, and the lack of time to provide a hearing to any other party, the order is being issued unilaterally, the officer added, directing enforcement of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 from June 16 to 19.

Key restrictions under the order include checks on large unlawful assemblies of people, unauthorised use of drones in one km radius of government offices, using loudspeakers and sound amplifying devices beyond permissible limits, particularly between 10 pm and 6 am.

Activities that have not been customary at disputed sites are also banned, according to the police order.

The accumulation of bricks, stones, soda bottles, inflammable substances, or explosive materials in open areas or on rooftops is forbidden, it added.

Police have warned that violations of the order or any part of it will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

''This order will remain effective across the entire Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate from June 16 to June 19. Any further orders from the Uttar Pradesh government during this period will automatically modify the relevant points of this prohibition order,'' Katheriya stated in the order.

