Man booked for killing employer over wages of Rs 1,250
An argument ensued during which the accused attacked Ansari and and the latters friend, he said.Probe into the case is underway and no one has been arrested, the official added.
A man has been booked on Saturday for allegedly stabbing to death his employer over non-payment of wages of Rs 1,250, a Navi Mumbai police official said.
No one has been arrested in the case, the Kalamboli police station official said.
''On Friday, the accused approached his employer Parevez Ansari and sought his wages of Rs 1,250. However, Ansari said he would pay him by June 20. An argument ensued during which the accused attacked Ansari and and the latter's friend,'' he said.
Probe into the case is underway and no one has been arrested, the official added.
