Left Menu

Germany detects 1,400 unauthorised entries ahead of Euros, Bild says

Border authorities in Germany, host nation of Euro 2024, detected 1,400 unauthorised entries and issued 173 arrest warrants in the week preceding the soccer tournament, according to German newspaper Bild. Bild did not say how many unauthorised entries into Germany are detected in a typical week. Some 22,000 federal police officers are being deployed daily to ensure security at the tournament, the report said.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 16-06-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 03:30 IST
Germany detects 1,400 unauthorised entries ahead of Euros, Bild says
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Border authorities in Germany, host nation of Euro 2024, detected 1,400 unauthorised entries and issued 173 arrest warrants in the week preceding the soccer tournament, according to German newspaper Bild. Expanded border controls introduced temporarily for the championships prevented 900 people from entering the country between June 7 and June 13, the Sunday paper said.

"This shows that our measures are working. Above all, we want to identify and stop violent criminals early," interior minister Nancy Faeser told the paper. Bild did not say how many unauthorised entries into Germany are detected in a typical week.

Some 22,000 federal police officers are being deployed daily to ensure security at the tournament, the report said. "This is the largest operation in the history of the federal police," said Faeser. The expanded controls include Germany's borders with Denmark, France and the Benelux countries, with travellers from within the Schengen area - who can usually move freely within that area - expected to be checked at airports and ports.

The temporary controls within the Schengen area are planned until July 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
3
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024