Case against 15 persons for stalling govt project work in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 09:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered an FIR against 15 persons for allegedly stalling the work of a Dedicated Freight Corridor project of the government in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi area on June 13 when the work of construction of pillars on a flyover linking a railway crossing between the Owli village road and the freight corridor was under progress, the official from Narpoli police station said.

Some villagers, who had no connection with the land in question, illegally entered the government premises, formed an unlawful assembly, came in front of an earth-excavating machine and stalled the work, he said. The villagers also threatened some workers, the police said.

Following a complaint by a representative of the project, a case was registered on Friday against 15 persons, including four women, under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 141, 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

