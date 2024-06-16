Left Menu

Tragic Shooting at Detroit Suburb Splash Pad Leaves Nine Injured

Nine people, including two children and their mother, were injured after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb. Law enforcement tracked the suspect to a home where he died by a self-inflicted gunshot. The motive remains unknown, and counseling services have been made available.

16-06-2024
Nine individuals, among them two children and their mother, sustained injuries when a shooter unleashed gunfire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb. The incident, which disrupted families seeking respite from summer heat, occurred on Saturday. Law enforcement quickly intervened, tracking the suspect to a residence where he subsequently died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to authorities.

The shooting transpired at Rochester Hills, featuring a recreation area where families engage with water sprays and fountains. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed an 8-year-old boy and his mother remain in critical condition, while the boy's 4-year-old brother is in stable condition.

The sheriff elaborated that the attack appeared random, with the suspect firing up to 28 rounds. Further investigation continues as officials work to uncover the motive behind this tragic event.

